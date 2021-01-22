Suspect in Violent Carjacking in Oakland Park Arrested in Port St. Lucie

A man accused of badly beating a woman during a carjacking in Oakland Park has been arrested in Port St. Lucie, authorities said.

Antonino Santo Romano, 28, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in St. Lucie County in connection with the Sunday night carjacking, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The incident was reported near the 3000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park. When deputies responded to the area, they made contact with 63-year-old Maria Ouveryney, who said she was beaten and carjacked while feeding cats in a vacant parking lot, BSO officials said.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Investigators said Romano hit Ouveryney multiple times in the head and face and fled the scene in her green Mazda 3. The car was later found in Lauderhill.

Ouveryney was taken to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Romano faces one count of attempted felony murder and one count of carjacking without a firearm or weapon. Attorney information wasn't available.