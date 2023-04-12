Suspect in Woman's 1980 Sex Battery and Murder in Miramar Extradited to Broward

A man accused of raping and killing a woman in Miramar more than 43 years ago has been extradited to Broward County to face a murder charge.

Ronald E. Richards, now 75, was booked into a Broward jail Tuesday night, records show. He had been behind bars in Ohio following a voluntary manslaugter conviction.

Richard had been indicted by a grand jury last year on sexual battery and murder charges in the Jan. 22, 1980 killing of 32-year-old Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth, Miramar Police officials said.

Police said it's the oldest cold case to be solved in the department's history.

Broward Sheriff's Office Ronald Richards

Fisher-Bamforth was home alone and asleep in her Miramar mobile home when Richards broke in through a window and then raped and bludgeoned her.

Months after the crime, Richards was named a person of interest. Investigators found he lived in the same mobile home park as Fisher-Bamforth, but they didn't have enough evidence at the time to charge him.

Advancements in DNA technology helped investigators crack the case after detectives took another look into it.

It’s the oldest cold case solved in #MiramarPD history: Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth was killed Jan. 22, 1980. Nearly 43 years later, we are pleased to announce a grand jury has indicted Ronald E. Richards for sexual battery & murder. We are one step closer to justice for Evelyn. pic.twitter.com/zFbQQljoBQ — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 1, 2022

Richards had been convicted in 1981 in an attempted murder and sexual battery case out of Volusia County, Florida Department of Corrections records showed.

Richards appeared in court Wednesday morning where he was ordered held without bond.