Suspect Involved in Crash, Home Burglary, Car and Bike Theft in Coral Springs: Police

A man was taken into custody after police said he was involved in a reported domestic dispute and car crash before a home break-in and car theft that ended in a bicycle theft and foot chase in Coral Springs Tuesday.

Police said the incident began when officers responded to a call of a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend at a home in the 11600 block of Northwest 39th Street.

While officers were arriving to the home, one officer saw a car, the girlfriend's gray Audi, driving recklessly. A short time later, the Audi was involved in a crash on Sample Road and the man driving fled the scene on foot, police said.

Officials said the suspect tried to break into nearby homes and was able to break into one on Northwest 98th Avenue.

Three people were inside the home and there was an altercation with the suspect, who managed to get the keys to the homeowner's Dodge Journey and flee the home, police said.

The suspect drove to Northwest 39th Court where he got to a dead-end, and took off on foot, police said.

Police said the suspect stole a bicycle from someone before he was finally taken into custody.

The suspect's identity hasn't been released, and police haven't said what charges he'll face.