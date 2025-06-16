Miami-Dade County

Suspect involved in double stabbing in SW Miami-Dade taken into custody: Sheriff

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 112th Avenue after receiving reports of a suspect armed with a knife

By NBC6

A suspect accused of stabbing two people in Southwest Miami-Dade was taken into custody Monday afternoon, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 112th Avenue after receiving reports of a suspect armed with a knife.

Deputies then found two men with apparent stab wounds and they were transported to the hospital.

One of the men is in stable condition, while the other victim is in critical condition.

Their identities have not been disclosed.

The suspect's identity and any charges they face are also unknown.

