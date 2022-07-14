Suspect Jailed in Broward After Lyft Driver Carjacked at Gunpoint in West Park

One year after a Lyft driver was carjacked in West Park, the suspected gunman is behind bars in Broward County.

The Lyft driver was about to pick up a passenger at 3800 S.W. 47 Avenue about 6 p.m. July 12, 2021, when his blue Honda was bumped from behind.

According to the arrest report, he got out to check the damage and Donovan Exume, then-18, got out of the passenger side of the black car that hit the Honda and Exume pointed a gun at the Lyft driver.

“Step back, step back, or I’ll shoot you,” the gunman said before getting in the Honda and driving away. The Lyft driver wrote down the license plate number of the black car that followed, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the license plate was registered to a black Hyundai that had been carjacked in Hialeah Gardens two days earlier.

A police License Plate Reader found the Honda in Miami-Dade County so patrol cars and a police helicopter followed the Honda until it crashed into another car in the 200 block of Northeast 183 Street.

Three people bailed out and ran. Exume and two juveniles were caught after Exume was seen tossing a 9mm handgun near a trash can. The gun was reported stolen in a house burglary in North Miami days earlier, the report stated.

During questioning, the two juveniles declined to speak but Exume confessed to the armed carjacking. He was also identified as the gunman involved in an armed robbery at a Marathon gas station, police said.

He was jailed in Miami-Dade County on charges including armed robbery, possession of a stolen handgun and violation of probation, records show.

He was booked into the Broward County Jail July 6 on a charge of armed carjacking and he’s being held without bond on a case for the U.S. Marshals Service.