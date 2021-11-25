Suspect Kidnaps Man, Forces Him to Drive to Miami Location Before Fleeing: Police

Miami Police are investigating an incident early Thursday morning where a suspect made their way into a car and forced the owner to drive to another scene.

Officers arrived at the scene near North Miami Avenue and 62nd Street around 4:30 a.m. after receiving a call of a possible carjacking.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Once on scene, officers spoke with the driver who said he was at the 400 block of Northeast 32nd Street when an unknown person got into his vehicle with a weapon and demanded he drive to the second scene at 62nd Street.

The suspect later fled once they arrived at the second location. The driver was not hurt and spoke with police.

Investigators did not release any information on the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.