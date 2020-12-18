Suspect Killed, 2 Arrested After Shootout During Robbery Attempt of Miami-Dade Corrections Officer

One suspect was killed and two others have been arrested after an attempted robbery of a Miami-Dade Corrections officer ended in a shootout that also left a woman injured, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Southwest 247th Terrace and Southwest 113th Court.

Miami-Dade Police said 21-year-old Edward Clay and Anthony Scott tried to rob Travis Scott, an off-duty corrections officer.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

During the robbery attempt Clay and Anthony Scott, who were armed with handguns, shot Travis Scott, grazing his left hand, an arrest report said.

Travis Scott returned fire, hitting Anthony Scott in the neck, the report said. A woman who was nearby was also hit in the leg by the gunfire.

Clay and another man, 20-year-old Joe Smith, who witnessed the robbery and shootout, took Anthony Scott to Homestead Hospital where he later died, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The woman who was shot was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, in critical but stable condition.

A second woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition after overturning her vehicle as she fled the scene, police said.

Travis Scott was treated at the scene.

Clay is facing charges including second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and tampering with physical evidence. Smith is charged with tampering with physical evidence and accessory after the fact.