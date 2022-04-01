Suspect Killed by Police During Raid at Drug-Filled Miami-Dade Home ID'd

What to Know Hector Miguel Portuondo, 53, was killed in a law enforcement raid at a home in southwest Miami-Dade where drugs, guns and cash were found, officials said

Officials said Portuondo said he was feeling ill, and was able to arm himself while fire rescue workers were examining him, and that's when he was shot and killed

Portuondo's wife, 51-year-old Nancy Ricardo, faces a number of charges in connection with the raid, police said

Authorities have identified the armed suspect who was shot and killed during a raid by police and federal agents at a home in southwest Miami-Dade where a large stash of drugs and guns were found.

Hector Miguel Portuondo, 53, was killed in Thursday's incident at a home in the 12700 block of Southwest 19th Street, Miami-Dade Police said in a news release Friday.

Miami-Dade Police officers were assisting Homeland Security Investigations agents and U.S. Marshals in executing a search warrant at the home when the shooting happened.

Authorities had taken Portuondo into custody when he said he began to feel ill, Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Fire rescue workers responded to the scene and while they were checking Portuondo out, he was somehow able to arm himself, Zabaleta said.

An officer shot Portuondo, who was killed inside the home, Zabaleta said.

The officer who shot Portuondo, a 12-year veteran of the department, wasn't injured. Neither were any other officers, agents or fire rescue workers.

A search of the home turned up a rifle and various firearms, ammunition, bags of drugs including marijuana and crystal meth, and more than $55,000 in cash, officials said.

At some point during the raid, Portuondo's wife, 51-year-old Nancy Ricardo, took possession of Portuondo's cellphone after it had been seized as evidence, an arrest report said.

An agent saw Ricardo deleting important information from the phone before it was recovered from her, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

When agents started to take Ricardo into custody, she resisted by tensing her body, the report said.

Ricardo was charged with tampering with physical evidence and resisting an officer without violence, and booked into jail. She was also charged with amphetamine trafficking, armed amphetamine trafficking, and possession of a controlled substance.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.