Suspect Rams Broward Sheriff's Deputy With Car in Margate

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy suffered a serious leg injury after a suspect rammed him with a car in Margate Friday, officials said.

Officials said the deputies were investigating a suspect, 34-year-old Carlos Alberto Valladares Lugo, who had been involved in an incident involving a gun at a school earlier this week.

Lugo had gone to Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes on Monday to retrieve a gun that he said was in a student's backpack, officials said.

Shortly after arriving, Lugo quickly left the school without the gun. BSO secured the firearm and began their investigation, officials said.

Deputies with BSO's Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response Unit, also known as V.I.P.E.R., found Lugo in the 7300 block of Royal Palm Boulevard around 11:15 a.m. Friday, officials said.

When the deputies tried to arrest Lugo, he used his car to ram several unmarked BSO vehicles, and left one deputy with a serious leg injury, officials said.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Lugo was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a violent career offender, and officials said additional charges could be filed.