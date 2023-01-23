Suspect Shocked While Vandalizing Electrical Equipment in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A suspect who was vandalizing electrical equipment in Fort Lauderdale had to be hospitalized after he was shocked Sunday evening, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Northeast 15th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded after a caller said the suspect was vandalizing the equipment when it started sparking.

Fire rescue crews also responded and brought the suspect to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The suspect's identity hasn't been released.

The incident remains under investigation.