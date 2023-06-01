Gunman Shoots Man in Miami Gardens Home Before Shooting Himself: Police

Police are investigating after a man shot another man inside a Miami Gardens home before turning the gun on himself early Thursday.

Miami Gardens Police said officers responded to the home in the 900 block of Northwest 175th Street just after 3:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting in the area.

Police said the suspect went into the home and shot a man who was inside. The victim ran from the home across the street, but told police he heard another gunshot from inside the home.

Police said the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition while the homeowner was taken to a local hospital.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved but said their investigation is ongoing.