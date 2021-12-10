Homestead

Suspect Shot During Suspected Robbery in Homestead: Police

Two Homestead Police detectives have been put on administrative leave after a suspect was shot Friday.

At around 3:45 p.m., the detectives went to a Walgreens pharmacy, where they heard a commotion between employees and the suspects, according to Homestead Police Captain Fernando Morales.

The detectives suspected there was a robbery or theft going on and followed the suspects to the Lorenzo Ford dealership, where they got into an altercation in the service area, Morales said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was shot but was in stable condition, police said. Two other people in the car were detained.

The detectives were placed on administrative leave, per department policy, Morales said.

This is a developing news story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

