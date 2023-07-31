Suspect shot, hospitalized after breaking into home following police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale

An early morning police pursuit ended with the suspect getting shot and hospitalized after he bailed out of the vehicle and broke into a nearby home in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Monday when officers located a felony vehicle from Miami and attempted a traffic stop.

Police said the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

After about 10 minutes, the suspect bailed out of the vehicle in the 2900 block of NW 20th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

With the help of the FLPD K-9 and Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation units, officers kept track of the suspect.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was seen entering a residence through a window and shortly after officers heard shots fired.

The suspect was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert, but he is expected to survive.

Police have not released any additional information on the events that led up to the shooting or who shot the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.