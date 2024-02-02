Video shows man ramming car into Plantation gas station before police chase, shooting

A suspect was shot after a police chase that started in Plantation ended in a crash and confrontation in Lauderhill early Friday, officials said.

The incident began just before 5 a.m. when officers responded to a Mobil gas station at 10261 W. Broward Boulevard for reports of a domestic disturbance, Plantation Police officials said.

Investigators said a 31-year-old woman went into the gas station to try to get away from her 32-year-old boyfriend when the boyfriend rammed the door of the business with his vehicle.

NBC6 The doors of a Plantation Mobil Mart were left damaged after police said a suspect rammed into the gas station with his vehicle.

Surveillance footage showed a customer standing at the door and quickly getting out of the way as the suspect drove his car into the front doors of the store.

The suspect backs up his car and drives into the store three more times before he gets out and pushes his way inside the damaged doors of the store.

Other surveillance video shows an officer arriving and approaching and entering the store with his gun drawn. The footage shows other officers arriving and the suspect pulling away in his car as the officers begin their pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspect rammed a police car before crashing into a median in the 1600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill, police said.

The suspect took off on foot but officers caught up and tried to take him into custody as he resisted, officials said.

When the suspect tried to take an officer's gun, he was shot, officials said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. His identity hasn't been released.

He's expected to face charges that include kidnappinng, false imprisonment, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, depriving an officer of their weapon and resisting arrest, officials said.

Residents said they heard a handful of gunshots around 5:30 a.m.

He said, 'mommy, mommy, somebody got shot.' So, I jumped up, came outside, he point me in the direction of where the person was," said a man who lives in the area. "Across the street, they were laying down, face down on the lawn, and officers was going back and forth. All I know is police was out there, and they told us not to come outside.”