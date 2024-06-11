Suspect shot into car with man, woman inside on Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade: Police

A man was arrested after a shooting late Monday left a man in critical condition in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities said preliminarily, it appears the shooter drove up alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired into it on the Florida Turnpike northbound and SW 257th Terrace just before midnight.

Both a woman and a man were inside the targeted vehicle. The man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman was not injured, police said.

The shooter may have known someone in the car, according to authorities.

The investigation continues.

A police presence could be seen a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting. Authorities have not confirmed if that police response is connected to the shooting on the Turnpike.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.