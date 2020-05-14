Miami

Suspect Sneaks Up Behind Man, Stabs Him at Miami Gas Station: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video stabbing another man at a Miami gas station back in March.

The attack happened just after 8 a.m. on March 18 at 6201 N. Miami Avenue, City of Miami Police said.

A 76-year-old man was pumping gas when he was approached from behind, police said. Within seconds, the suspect stabbed him and ran away.

"Anyone who can be this heartless to harm such a vulnerable individual like this deserves to remain behind bars," said spokesperson Kiara Delva.

The victim was seen holding his wound, trying to get help. Moments later, bbout half a dozen police officers and paramedics arrive.

Local

NFL 3 hours ago

NFL Players Accused of Armed Robbery at South Florida Party

coronavirus testing 5 hours ago

COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closing Due to Bad Weather

He was then rushed off Ryder Trauma Center.

The owner of the gas station declined to comment.

Nearly two months later, police still need help looking for the suspect. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and red shoes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

MiamiCaught on Camerastabbingsurveillance footage
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us