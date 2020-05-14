Suspect Sneaks Up Behind Man, Stabs Him at Miami Gas Station: Police

Police are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video stabbing another man at a Miami gas station back in March.

The attack happened just after 8 a.m. on March 18 at 6201 N. Miami Avenue, City of Miami Police said.

A 76-year-old man was pumping gas when he was approached from behind, police said. Within seconds, the suspect stabbed him and ran away.

Detectives need assistance in identifying the subject seen in the video who stabbed an older gentleman on Wed, 3/18/20 at approx. 8 a.m. at 6201 N. Miami Ave. If you recognize him or have any additional info, please call 305-579-6111 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/7VrL11Xf0J — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 14, 2020

"Anyone who can be this heartless to harm such a vulnerable individual like this deserves to remain behind bars," said spokesperson Kiara Delva.

The victim was seen holding his wound, trying to get help. Moments later, bbout half a dozen police officers and paramedics arrive.

He was then rushed off Ryder Trauma Center.

The owner of the gas station declined to comment.

Nearly two months later, police still need help looking for the suspect. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and red shoes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.