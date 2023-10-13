Suspect sought after Broward man stabbed in attempted carjacking caught on camera

Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera stabbing a man during an attempted carjacking in Lauderdale Lakes.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. back on Sept. 21 in the 4000 block of Northwest 34th Street.

The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage on Friday that shows the suspect approaching the victim, who was sitting inside his car with his window rolled down.

The suspect walked up and demanded the victim's keys, but when the victim refused the suspect stabbed him in his arm multiple times, officials said.

The victim got out to flee and the suspect stabbed him in the leg.

Officials said the suspect got into the car but couldn't steal it because the victim walked away with the keys.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Authorities are searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-321-4233.