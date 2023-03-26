Suspect Sought After Man Killed in Lauderhill Shooting: Police

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Lauderhill Sunday.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Environ Boulevard after receiving 911 calls of shots fired just before noon, Lauderhill Police officials said.

When they arrived, the officers found the man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Broward Heath, where he died from his injuries, police said. His identity wasn't released.

There was no information on a motive or a suspect, police said.

Investigators at the scene had focused their investigation on two areas, a parking lot in front of a cultural center and a grassy area in front of a condo building.

A neighbor showed NBC 6 images from a surveillance camera that captured the victim running southbound on Environ Boulevard while being chased by a white U-Haul pick-up truck.

The victim was shot multiple times in front of a condo building where he collapsed and was found by police. Blood splatter was visible on a cable box near where the victim was found.

One of the bullets shattered a sliding glass door of one of the condo units where a man was sleeping inside. He was not hurt.

Neighbors said they were shocked to see the heavy police presence.

“Frightening, this is a real quiet neighborhood, I’ve lived here for many years, more tan 10 years, nothing really happens here,” said one neighbor who didn’t want to share her name.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.