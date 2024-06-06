Suspect sought after man shot and killed in front of granddaughter during Miami burglary

Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in front of his granddaughter during a burglary in Miami Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 5th Street in Little Havana.

Miami Police officials said it appears there was a burglary involving a young girl and when the girl's grandfather confronted the suspect, a fight ensued.

During the fight, the 60-year-old grandfather was shot, police said.

Police and fire rescue responded and the man was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.