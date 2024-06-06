Little Havana

Suspect sought after man shot and killed in front of granddaughter during Miami burglary

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 5th Street in Little Havana

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in front of his granddaughter during a burglary in Miami Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 5th Street in Little Havana.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Miami Police officials said it appears there was a burglary involving a young girl and when the girl's grandfather confronted the suspect, a fight ensued.

During the fight, the 60-year-old grandfather was shot, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police and fire rescue responded and the man was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Little HavanaMiami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us