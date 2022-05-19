Miami-Dade County

Suspect Sought After Man Shot During Road Rage Incident in NW Miami-Dade

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man during a road rage incident in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident started at Northwest 119th Street and 10th Avenue, where a man was shot in the back and grazed in the shoulder.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. His identity hasn't been released.

The suspect's whereabouts were unknown, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-Dade Police Departmentroad rage
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us