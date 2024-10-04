Suspect sought after Pinecrest homeowner apparently scammed out of jet ski

Police are searching for a suspect who apparently scammed a Pinecrest homeowner out of a jet ski.

The incident happened when the homeowner put the green jet ski up for sale on OfferUp and was visited by a possible buyer back on Aug. 16.

The buyer, who gave a fake name, agreed to buy it for $12,500 and wrote a personal check, but said he didn't have a way to transport the jet ski and would come back the next day with a truck.

The owner deposited the check through mobile banking and confirmed the money was available, officials said.

The next day the buyer returned with a white Ford truck, took the jet ski, the title, and some accessories, and left.

A camera at the home captured the suspect, who was wearing a blue shirt, loading it up.

But days later, on Aug. 22, the seller's bank notified him that the check was fake and his account was overdrawn by $12,500.

The seller tried to contact the buyer, who claimed he was out of town and would fix the problem, but hasn't been paid and believes he was scammed.

Police are investigating the case as possible fraud and are trying to track down the buyer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pinecrest Police at 786-397-3009.