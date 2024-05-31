Caught on Camera

Suspect sought after shocking video shows random stabbing in Dania Beach

The surveillance video released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Friday showed the incident unfold back on May 20 at the gas station in the 1200 block of South Federal Highway

Authorities are searching for a suspect after shocking video showed him stabbing a man in what officials said was an unprovoked attack at a Dania Beach gas station.

The surveillance video released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Friday showed the incident unfold back on May 20 at the gas station in the 1200 block of South Federal Highway.

The video shows the victim at the gas station standing next to the passenger side of a white truck.

The suspect is seen crossing the street and walking towards the business wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with "The North Face" logo on the back.

Once in the pump station area, the suspect walks toward the victim, makes a sharp left, and then stabs the victim without warning before fleeing on foot.

Broward Sheriff's Office
A suspect is wanted in a random stabbing at a Dania Beach gas station.

The victim is seen grabbing his side. Officials said he grabbed a firearm and chased the suspect before firing at him multiple times.

No injuries were reported from the shooting, and the victim was taken to a local hospital by his girlfriend.

Detectives said it's believed the stabbing was random, since the victim didn't know the person who stabbed him and had no interaction or altercation with the person before the stabbing.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4384.

