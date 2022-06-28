Suspect Sought After 2 Killed in Fiery Hit-and-Run Crash in North Bay Village

Police are searching for a suspect after two people were killed and a third person was rushed to the hospital following a fiery hit-and-run crash in North Bay Village Monday night.

Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 79th Street Causeway at the entrance to Harbor Island. Video posted by Only in Dade showed the car engulfed in flames at the scene.

Two people inside the car were killed while a third person was pulled out by North Bay Village Police officers and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not released the identity of anyone involved.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Miami-Dade Police Homicide units are investigating the incident and said Tuesday that they're looking for 24-year-old Julius Bernstein in connection with the crash.

Miami-Dade Police are looking for this man in connection to the fatal hit and run that occurred last night in North Bay Village. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the MDPD Traffic Homicide Unit at (305) 471-2425. pic.twitter.com/56dk6NXxNR — North Bay Village Government (@NorthBayVillage) June 28, 2022