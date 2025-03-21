Suspect sought after video shows man punch supermarket worker, 67, in Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens police are searching for the man who was caught on video punching a 67-year-old supermarket employee in the face.

It happened March 15 outside Price Choice, a supermarket off of NW 27th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive at around 8:57 p.m.

The victim, Carlton Samuel, told NBC6 he accidentally pushed a shopping cart into someone, and then that person punched him.

"Yeah, I was putting the carts and then he come and give me one lick and run off," Samuel said.

The suspect was wearing dark sunglasses, a light gray hoodie jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers, police said.

Video shows the punch that knocked Samuel over, as shopping carts came down on top of him. A person with shopping bags runs around the victim and appears to knock on the automatic doors for help.

Samuel said the person who punched him has been to the supermarket before.

Anyone with information should call the Miami Gardens Police Department.