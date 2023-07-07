Suspect sought after woman robbed and sexually assaulted on Coconut Creek nature trail

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman said she was robbed and sexually assaulted while walking alone on a nature trail in Coconut Creek.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Thursday at a trail in the Fern Forest Nature Area off Lyons Road, Coconut Creek Police officials said.

The 53-year-old woman told police she was walking on one of the trails when a man robbed and sexually assaulted her. She wasn't physically injured, police said.

The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived.

Police said they've identified a person of interest but no arrests have been made.

An investigation was ongoing.

