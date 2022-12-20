Suspect Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl in Pompano Beach

Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl in Pompano Beach.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday as three girls were walking home in the 2700 block of Northeast 9th Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

A man on a bicycle made contact with the girls and two of them immediately ran away but the third girl, a 14-year-old kept walking.

When she realized the man was following her, the teen took off running, but the man blocked her path and tried to grab her by her hoodie, officials said.

The man told her to get on his bicycle but she screamed and was able to run away. The girls alerted adults and contacted law enforcement.

Authorities said video footage corroborates the incident but doesn't show an image of the suspect. The footage wasn't released.

The suspect was described as about 5-foot-7 with a muscular build, bald or with very short hair, and with no facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4200.