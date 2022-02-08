Miami

Suspect Sought in Man's Brutal Murder in Miami: Police

Angel Jimenez-Mejia, 44, is suspect in murder of Felix Rigoberto Cruz, 55, police said

Police and family members are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the brutal murder of a man in Miami.

Felix Rigoberto Cruz, 55, was found murdered in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northwest 35th Street in Allapattah shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Miami Police officials said.

Officers and fire rescue crews had responded to calls of an unresponsive man in the area and found Cruz, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators and the medical examiner's office determined Cruz had been suffering from several wounds consistent with being brutally murdered, police said.

Detectives were later able to identify 44-year-old Angel Jimenez-Mejia as a suspect in the murder, and are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

