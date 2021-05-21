Miami

Suspect Sought in Miami Jewelry Store Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

Miami Police said the suspect entered the store armed and stole miscellaneous jewelry items before fleeing the scene

Police are searching for an armed suspect who was caught on camera robbing a Miami jewelry shop Friday morning.

The robbery happened shortly before 10 a.m. at Wilian Diaz Boutique in the 6600 block of Southwest 8th Street.

Miami Police said the suspect entered the store armed and stole miscellaneous jewelry items before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect pointing a gun at the worker before grabbing the items and leaving.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

