Suspect Sought in Miami Jewelry Store Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

Police are searching for an armed suspect who was caught on camera robbing a Miami jewelry shop Friday morning.

The robbery happened shortly before 10 a.m. at Wilian Diaz Boutique in the 6600 block of Southwest 8th Street.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Miami Police said the suspect entered the store armed and stole miscellaneous jewelry items before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect pointing a gun at the worker before grabbing the items and leaving.

Detectives are investigating the incident.