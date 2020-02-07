Caught on Camera

Suspect Sought in Violent Armed Robbery Caught on Camera in Fort Lauderdale

Video released by police Friday showed the victim laying on the ground as the suspects attacked and robbed him, even taking his shoes

Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in an attack and armed robbery that was caught on camera.

The incident happened around 4:22 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Southwest 5th Avenue when the two victims who were walking in the area were approached by a group of suspects.

One of the suspects punched one of the victims from behind while another suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the victims' belongings, police said.

The victims started to run but the suspects chased one and physically attacked him and took his belongings, police said. Video released by police Friday showed the victim laying on the ground as the suspects attacked and robbed him, even taking his shoes.

Officers responded and immediately found four of the suspects in a vehicle trying to leave the scene. Police haven't released their identities or said what charges they face.

Investigators are trying to find a fifth suspect, who they say was wearing a blue shirt in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-828-4787.

