Suspect sought, man dead after being shot multiple times inside Wilton Manors home

The Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is investigating after deputies confirmed a man was shot and killed inside a Wilton Manors home Sunday night.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday when the Wilton Manors Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of Northwest 28th Court.

When officers arrived they found a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Video taken from outside the home shows multiple bullet holes going through the window.

Neighbors told NBC6 they heard about 14 gunshots and that a white SUV took off shortly thereafter.

“I was kind of scared at first because I didn’t know what was going on," said Charles Fencher, who heard the gunshots. "That never happened around here and I’ve been here since ‘93. You hear gunshots on my street it kind of shocked me a little bit.”

Multiple neighbors also told NBC6 there was a lot of activity going on at that home with people coming and going and buying and selling merchandise.

Investigators have not commented about the activity surrounding the home, and have not released any additional information on the victim.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.