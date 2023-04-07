Suspect Stabbed Man and Woman After Being Hit by Their Car in Miami: Police

A suspect stabbed a man and woman after he was allegedly struck by their car in Miami Friday morning, police said.

Miami Police said the incident took place just before 8 a.m. near Northeast 3rd Court and 79th Street in the Little River area.

According to police, officers were called to the scene after reports of a shooting but found the two victims - a male and female who are both in their 20s - suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where their conditions were not released.

According to police, the couple allegedly hit a person with their car. That person later stabbed both victims according to police and was taken into custody.

Footage from the scene showed a sedan resting against a building with what appeared to be a broken windshield. What appeared to be blood was splattered on the wall of the building and nearby sidewalk.

Police haven't identified the stabbing suspect or said what charges they may face.

The incident remains under investigation.

