Man Steals Miami-Dade Fire Truck, Leads Police on Tri-County Chase

A man who stole a Miami-Dade fire truck before leading authorities on a chase that spanned three counties was taken into custody Thursday night, officials said.

The fire truck was stolen out of Station 32 in North Miami Beach as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was conducting a training exercise, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Lekambrick Hanna, 31, is accused of entering the fire truck and stealing it. As he fled, he proceeded to crash into a parked and unoccupied Opa-locka Police cruiser, officials said.

Video from Only in Dade showed a portion of the pursuit, which went through Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with the Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies including Opa-locka Police and the Broward Sheriff's Office joining in.

At some point, the chase ended up on Interstate 95 and ended on the Florida'sTurnpike northbound near Boynton Beach Boulevard, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Lekambrick Hanna

The chase lasted about an hour and ended around 9 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Video shows the suspect with his hands up on the highway and walking toward police. He then gets handcuffed.

Hanna was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on a grand theft of emergency medical equipment charge, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

