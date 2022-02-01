Bank Robbery Suspect Throws Money Out of Car During Miami Gardens Standoff After Chase

A bank robbery suspect was seen throwing money out of a car after a police chase led to a standoff in Miami Gardens Tuesday.

Footage showed the suspect tossing the cash out of the driver's side window of the car after the chase ended in the parking lot of a church in the 3400 block of Northwest 191st Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Delray Beach Police said the incident began with the robbery of a TD Bank on Southeast 5th Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect walked into the bank with a machete and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Delray Beach Police officers followed the suspect onto Interstate 95 but lost sight of him, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a short time later they received a request to track the vehicle, and members of BSO's Burglary Apprehension Team and Aviation Unit spotted the vehicle and pursued it into Miami Gardens.

Footage showed marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles following the suspect into the parking lot before boxing the vehicle in and surrounding it with weapons drawn.

The suspect was reportedly involved in an armed robbery at a bank in Broward County on Tuesday morning.

After some tense moments, the suspect eventually opened the driver's side door and was taken into custody.

Officials haven't identified the suspect or said what charges they may face.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.