Suspect Turns Himself In Days After Domestic Shooting in Hollywood

A man has turned himself in to Hollywood police after being at large for allegedly firing at someone inside their home during an argument.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Santiago, turned himself in shortly after 6 p.m. Friday after police searched the area for him the day before.

Hollywood Police say a call came in Thursday morning of a shooting near the 5600 block of Flagler Street. Chopper 6 was over a large police presence in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a person shot. That victim was transported by Hollywood Fire Rescue to Memorial Regional with non-life threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition.

Officers evacuated the housing complex in the area with SWAT units arriving just after 8 a.m. Members of that unit entered one of the apartments, but remained looking for Santiago when they exited the building.