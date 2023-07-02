Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing over $10,000 in Conure birds in Lake Worth is finally caught

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Damian Ramallo, the man wanted for burglarizing a Lake Worth home and stealing over $10,000 in Conure birds.

Deputies say the victim was alerted to a man caught on surveillance camera inside her home. Once the woman returned home, she found 69 of her bird cages emptied out and the birds gone.

According to a police report, the woman had 20 cockatoos, 10 baby cockatoos, 4 parakeets, 15 canaries, and 20 pigeons.

The surveillance video shows a man wearing a camo jacket and a black hat entering the home at 8:35 a.m. with a large knife strapped to his side. Moments later, the same man appears again at 9:35 a.m. wearing a blue hoodie, and his face uncovered just slightly, the report said.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to identify the suspect as Damian Ramallo and proceeded to arrest him on the charges of grand larceny, burglary and theft.