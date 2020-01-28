Suspect Wanted for Domestic Abuse, Animal Cruelty in Wilton Manors: Police

Police are asking the public's help in locating a suspect who is facing charges of aggravated stalking and aggravated animal cruelty.

An investigation by Wilton Manors Police allegedly found that Jacob Kenneth Gonsalves, 21, had been stalking his girlfriend so severely that she had abandoned her residence and had been staying at various locations.

Police also found that Gonsalves was linked to the death of the woman's small puppy.

He is described as a white or hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall with dark hair. Police noted his appearance may be altered from the photograph they provided.

Gonsalves was last seen wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. According to police, he is living with homelessness and is known to frequent the area of 4098 North Andrews Avenue in the City of Oakland Park.

Wilton manors police have warned that Gonsalves is known to be dangerous, and if he is identified, he should not be confronted are approached.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tim Lee at (954) 390-2150 or tlee@wmpd.org. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Broward Crime Stopers at (954) 493-8477 or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.