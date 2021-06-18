Suspect Wanted in Killing of Former Florida State Senator's Son Identified

A suspect wanted in connection with the killing of the son of a former Florida state senator in Miami-Dade earlier this month has been identified.

Lakoria Washington, 24, is being sought in the June 1 killing of Jason Campbell, son of Daphne Campbell, according to a Miami-Dade Police "wanted" flyer obtained by NBC 6.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The flyer said there is an arrest warrant for Washington on first-degree murder and other charges in the killing.

Washington, whose last known addresses were in Pembroke Pines and Miramar, "should be considered armed & dangerous," the flyer said.

Jason Campbell, 23, was gunned down in an apartment at the Monte Carlo Condominiums on Northwest 165th Street.

Daphne Campbell said her son, a father of three, was shot and killed while he slept.

“I feel like I’m devastated. That’s my baby son. Oh, God," she said shortly after the killing. "Nobody wants to bury a kid. Kids are supposed to bury parents. Not parents bury kids."

The son of former state senator Daphne Campbell was shot and killed in NW Miami-Dade. NBC 6's Johnny Archer reports

Campbell's father, Hubert Campbell, spoke publicly Thursday for the first time about the killing at a news conference about ending the wave of gun violence in Miami-Dade.

"I lost my son," Hubert Campbell said. "I lost a good son. I lost a good behaving son. Let me tell you, it is not going to go in vain. I can say this is not in our backyard anymore. This is inside the house."

Miami-Dade Police haven't released a possible motive in the shooting but said they're actively following all leads in the case.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.