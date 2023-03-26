Suspect Wanted in Man's Murder in Hialeah Gardens Surrenders: Police

A suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in Hialeah Gardens has surrendered to authorities, police said.

Roberto Aveille Rodriguez, 34, surrendered to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office, Miami-Dade Police said Sunday.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Rodriguez in the Friday night shooting that claimed the life of 41-year-old Albert Pina.

Miami-Dade Police Department

Hialeah Gardens Police had received a call regarding a shooting inside an open lot often used to park semi-trailers in the 10500 block of Northwest 138th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a crashed truck with the driver, Pina, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told NBC 6 that two trucks in the area were shooting at each other before one fled the scene just after the shooting, but that information was not confirmed by police.

After the shooting, investigators identified Rodriguez as the gunman, and the warrant for second-degree murder was obtained by detectives, officials said.

Detectives had initially believed Rodriguez would try to flee to Cuba by leaving the country through the Texas-Mexico border.