Suspect Wanted in Murder Case Found Dead in Lauderdale Lakes Canal: BSO

A man who was wanted as a suspect in connection with a murder in Lauderdale Lakes was found dead in a canal Sunday morning, authorities said.
The incident began with a shooting around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Northwest 38th Terrace, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
When deputies responded to the area they found 29-year-old Ricky Burton suffering from a gunshot wound. Burton was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Local
Not long after the shooting homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Rashad Stevenson in connection with the shooting, officials said.
But on Sunday morning around 8:15 a.m., a resident discovered Stevenson's body floating in a canal in the 3700 block of Northwest 41st Street.
Homicide detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.