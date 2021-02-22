Suspect Wanted in Murder Case Found Dead in Lauderdale Lakes Canal: BSO

A man who was wanted as a suspect in connection with a murder in Lauderdale Lakes was found dead in a canal Sunday morning, authorities said.

The incident began with a shooting around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Northwest 38th Terrace, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

When deputies responded to the area they found 29-year-old Ricky Burton suffering from a gunshot wound. Burton was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Not long after the shooting homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Rashad Stevenson in connection with the shooting, officials said.

But on Sunday morning around 8:15 a.m., a resident discovered Stevenson's body floating in a canal in the 3700 block of Northwest 41st Street.

Homicide detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.