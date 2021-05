The FBI is searching for a suspect who they say robbed a bank in Sunrise Monday morning.

The robbery happened around 10:12 a.m. at the Chase Bank at 3300 N. University Drive when the suspect entered and demanded money from an employee, FBI officials said.

No one was injured and the amount of money taken wasn't released.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 754-703-2000.