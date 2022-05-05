Suspect Was on Phone With Mom During High-Speed South Florida Police Chase

The mother of a man who led police on a dangerous high-speed chase through Miami-Dade and Broward counties said she had been on the phone with him during the pursuit and said he was afraid for his safety.

Donald Felix, 22, was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding and reckless driving in Wednesday's chase, which ended in a Miramar neighborhood where he lives with his mother.

Aerial footage showed the pursuit of the black BMW sedan, as it blew through stop signs and red lights, weaved in and out of traffic, and sped the wrong way down streets and roadways.

Miami-Dade Police said the vehicle had matched the description of a car used in a shooting, and when officers tried to pull the driver over, he fled.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The chase began close to downtown Miami and continued into various parts of the county.

Felix's mother was at the scene where he surrendered to police and could be seen just feet away from officers who had their weapons drawn.

She said she was on the phone with him during the pursuit and had told him to turn himself in. She said she started filming the arrest for his safety.

Felix's mother also said he fled because he was afraid, and said the police cars that tried to stop him were unmarked.

Police said Felix was unarmed when he was taken into custody, and he hasn't been charged in connection with any shooting.

His mother said the car was a rental, and that Felix's license was suspended.