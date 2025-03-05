Suspect who attacked woman in Pinecrest remains on the loose: Police

Police are searching for a man who is accused of assaulting a woman in Pinecrest on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to Pinecrest Police, the woman was walking in the 13000 block of Southwest 69th Court when she was grabbed from behind by the suspect and she was touched inappropriately.

The victim cried out for help and was then released by the suspect who fled the scene.

Police released a photo of the suspect, who they said was riding a light blue bicycle and was carrying a purple bag with a shoulder strap.

After the incident happened, the suspect abandoned his bicycle near Southwest 138th Street and 77th Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.