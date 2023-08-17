Miami-Dade County

Suspect who fled from officers hospitalized after fiery crash in Miami-Dade: Police

The incident began around 8 a.m. when Bal Harbor Police spotted a suspicious vehicle and requested backup, MIami-Dade Police officials said

By Brian Hamacher

A suspect who was involved in a fiery crash in Miami-Dade after fleeing from officers was hospitalized Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident began around 8 a.m. when Bal Harbour Police spotted a suspicious vehicle and requested backup, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

A Miami-Dade officer responded and as they approached the vehicle, the driver sped off, officials said.

Officers didn't pursue the vehicle but moments later, it crashed in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 37th Street and caught fire, police said.

Aerial footage showed the suspect's vehicle, a white van, on fire next to a box truck. Firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Officers were able to get the suspect out of the van, and they were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Officials haven't released the suspect's identity or said what charges they'll face.

