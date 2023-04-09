Florida

Suspect Who Murdered 3 in Orlando Home Killed in Police Shootout

Officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m., the Orlando Police Department said in a statement

By The Associated Press

Four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida home and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report early Sunday, police said.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m., the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died of their injuries, Orlando police said.

The suspect also died after being transported to a hospital, police said.

The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave, police said.

The identifies of the suspect, the victims and the officers were not immediately released.

