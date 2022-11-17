Suspect Who Reportedly Shot at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade in Custody

A suspect who reportedly shot at officers from a car during a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was taken into custody.

The chase began in Doral, after officers reportedly responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 36th Street.

Traffic at the intersection of NW 87th Avenue and NW 33rd Street will be temporary shut down due to an ongoing investigation.



Please use alternative routes.#DriveSafeDoral pic.twitter.com/j6aqFDuUnW — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) November 17, 2022

Officers spotted the vehicle involved, a white Volvo, before the car fled and entered the Palmetto Expressway traveling southbound.

The car eventually got onto the Don Shula Expressway, where shots were reportedly fired at officers around Killian Parkway.

The car continued to flee onto the Florida's Turnpike heading southbound, then the car went into the northbound lanes before heading southbound again.

The car was eventually stopped near the Turnpike and U.S. 1 in Florida City, where at least one person inside the car was taken into custody.

Officials have not released any other information.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.