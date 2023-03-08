Person in Custody After Miami-Dade Narcotics Officer Shot in ‘Ambush': Police

A massive search for a gunman who "ambushed" a Miami-Dade Police narcotics officer, shooting him in the back of the head and leaving him hospitalized Wednesday, ended after the alleged suspect was taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez posted a message Thursday morning, calling the suspect a "coward" who was taken into custody following efforts by officers from several agencies.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of my officers, the coward who ambushed my detective yesterday is in custody. Thank you to all of our local law enforcement partners for their help. No matter the colors of our uniform, we all come together in trying times and work as one family. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) March 9, 2023

The incident happened Wednesday in a neighborhood near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Street. Ramirez said the officer was conducting a narcotics investigation and was approaching a suspect he was going to arrest when he was "ambushed" from behind.

The officer was shot in the back of the head but thankfully was only grazed by the bullet, Ramirez said.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more after the officer was grazed by a bullet while working Wednesday.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where a large law enforcement officers showed up to support him.

"Thank goodness he's in good condition, we're all very blessed that he's ok," Ramirez said. "This could have been totally different."

Ramirez didn't release the identity of the officer, but said he's been with the department for around 18 years. He returned home Wednesday evening after getting treated at the hospital.

Ramirez said one suspect was taken into custody but officers were still searching for another suspect and had a perimeter set up in the area.

Miami Police tweeted that their officers were at the scene and had the area closed off.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a police investigation with @MiamiDadePD we have closed NW 2-6 Avenues from NW 39-46 Streets. No pedestrian or vehicle traffic is being allowed within this area. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/oBFJ56gExu — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 8, 2023

Ramirez also expressed frustration over several recent attacks on his officers.

"I'm tired of being here at the hospital, four times already for injured officers being shot and attacked, and this has to stop," he said. "And if this continues, we will respond. If you attack an officer, you're attacking the community, you're attacking children."

As Miami-Dade Police surrounded the Buena Vista neighborhood, Adrian Cavallo was coming home from work but quickly found out he couldn't go home.

"It was like an army of cops,” Cavallo said.



Cavallo lives on 46th Street. He came home to an armed truck, police with their guns and K-9s.

"I saw three officers enter from the gate and go to the backyard and they told me to wait,” Cavallo said.

A massive search was underway for a gunman who "ambushed" a Miami-Dade Police narcotics officer, shooting him in the back of the head. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola and Niko Clemmons report

Officers didn't just search outside Cavallo's home. They walked around the entire neighborhood with K-9s, checking backyards and searching inside sheds.

"I was thinking this is something very serious,” Cavallo said.



Cavallo wasn't the only one who couldn't get home. Peter Joseph said the milk he bought for a child at his house sat in his car for hours.

"We just want to get home that's all, since 5 o' clock." Joseph said. "I asked him please let me drop this off, no one can take me home."

The search for a shooter left many people on the outside looking in.

"This is crazy,” Cavallo said. “It's not a scary situation for me it's almost normal."

No other information was immediately known.