Suspected Bank Robber's Car Rolls Over During Police Chase

A suspected bank robber is in custody after a police chase when his car rolled over in the Boca Raton area, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The bank robbery incident occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday near Commercial Boulevard just east of the intersection to Florida’s Turnpike.

Florida Highway Patrol assisted the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Boca Raton Police Department and the FBI in apprehending the suspect.

The southbound and northbound entrance ramps from Commercial to State Road 91 were blocked until the subject was arrested by BSO around 4 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No information on the suspect's condition was immediately available or how much was stolen from the bank.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.