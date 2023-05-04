Suspected Burglar Who Barricaded In Dania Beach Home After Fleeing Deputies in Custody: BSO

A suspected burglar who barricaded himself inside a Dania Beach home after fleeing from deputies was taken into custody Thursday, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies were investigating a burglary around 10 a.m. when the suspect fled into a home in the 600 block of West Dania Beach Boulevard.

The suspect, who was not identified, remained barricaded in the home for several hours as SWAT teams worked to get the man to surrender.

Officials said Thursday afternoon that the suspect was in custody. No one was injured.

