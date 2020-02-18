Suspected Burglar Caught on Camera Outside North Lauderdale Home

New video released Tuesday shows the suspected burglar who allegedly smashed his way into a North Lauderdale home just after the New Year’s holiday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released the video taken outside a home on the 8300 block of Southwest 19th Street on the night of January 2nd. In the video, the suspected burglar asks for a person and is told they are not at that home.

The man can be seen leaving the residence and meeting up with another waiting person. Police believe the men went to a nearby home and cut a motion sensor on the patio before shattering a glass door and ransacking the home.

Detectives say more than $2,000 worth of jewelry was stolen as well as the victim’s house key. Officials say one of the men was wearing sandals along with socks and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers.