Suspected drunk driver crashes into Florida City officer's cruiser

A Florida City Police officer was hospitalized Tuesday night after a suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into his cruiser.

The crash happened after 9:30 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and North Krome Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The officer was sitting in his marked vehicle on the shoulder when a silver Honda Civic crashed into him.

The officer was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver, a 19-year-old male, was detained. They suspected alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.